Man with disabilities may lose eyesight after being shot in the head at Chicago bus stop

Chicago police are still working to arrest the gang members accused of shooting a 21-year-old man with disabilities.

The parents of the victim are now hoping and praying that he doesn't lose his eyesight as a result.

Jesus Rega, who is non-verbal and has developmental challenges, was shot three times, including once in the head, at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday while waiting for a bus with his brother and dad.

Rega is just months away from graduating from high school.

He remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing numerous surgeries.

"He is responding. He's moving around a little bit, but I'm just really worried about his eyesight right now because I don't know if he's able to see or not. He can hear our voices, but right now I'm worried about his eyesight," said "The doctor said it's not confirmed yet, but there's a chance that he might lose his vision."

Police believe this to be a case of mistaken identity, and that the shooters believed they were yelling and shooting at rival gang members.

Police confirmed the victim and his family are not affiliated with a gang.