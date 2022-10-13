Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side.

The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.