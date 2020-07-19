Expand / Collapse search

Man with head injuries found dead in home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

Austin
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a home Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers found him unresponsive with blunt trauma wounds to his head inside a home in the 5400 block of West Quincy Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the man’s death.

Police are questioning one person of interest.

