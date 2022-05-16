Man, woman both dead after found shot in head at Chicago hotel

A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday at the Warwick Allerton Hotel on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the pair was discovered in the 100 block of E. Huron Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, both suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nobody is in custody, as Area Three detectives investigate.