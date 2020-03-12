Man, woman charged after drug bust at Lansing hotel

article

A man and a woman are facing charges after they were allegedly found with drugs in a hotel room in south suburban Lansing.

Joey Montgomery, 29, and 30-year-old Lasondra Jackson are each charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Lansing police said in a statement. Montgomery was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

They were taken into custody Tuesday after authorities executed a search warrant on a room at a Travel Lodge in Lansing, police said.

Both were released on a personal recognizance bond, police said.