Man, woman found dead in Uptown apartment during well-being check

A man and a woman were found dead Sunday night in an Uptown apartment on Chicago's North Side.

Police conducted a well-being check around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue and were let into the residence by a maintenance worker, police said.

Police discovered 79-year-old Ocie Banks Sr. with "trauma to the face" and 61-year-old Sheila Banks with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom, officials and the medical examiner’s office said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.