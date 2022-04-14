Man, woman shot during argument in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

A man and a woman were shot during an argument Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The pair were arguing just before 9 p.m. when the 31-year-old man pulled out a handgun and shot the 29-year-old woman three times in the abdomen in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue, police said.

Moments later, the man was shot in the right thigh, according to police. Both of them were taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.