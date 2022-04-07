Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Heart of Chicago

Two teenagers were shot while sitting in a car Wednesday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

An 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were in the backseat of a car around 10:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Oakley Avenue when two gunmen walked up and started shooting in the vehicle, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and the man was shot in the abdomen, police said.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.