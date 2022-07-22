Man wore Halloween mask, robbed Antioch residence: police

article

A man is facing drug and burglary charges after having several stolen items as well as cocaine and methamphetamine in his possession.

At about 3 a.m. Thursday, Antioch police were in the 1000 block of Victoria Street conducting extra patrols due to a recent uptick in burglaries.

An officer noticed a garage service door was open, and a flashlight was being shined around the inside of the garage, police said.

When officers approached the garage, 30-year-old Michael Tangney allegedly exited the service door with multiple tools in his hands.

The items were determined to be stolen, police said.

Tangney was allegedly wearing a hard plastic Halloween mask, and took off running, dropping some stolen items as he was running.

He was apprehended in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Tangney was allegedly in possession of several stolen items, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

Accordng to police, Tangney is also accused of burglarizing another residence in the area as well.

Tangney faces two counts of felony residential burglary, one count of felony possession of burglary tools, one count of felony possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, one count of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of misdemeanor obstruction/resisting.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.