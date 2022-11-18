Man working at Loop business robbed at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - A man was working at a business in the Loop Friday afternoon when he was robbed at gunpoint.
A 33-year-old man was working inside of a commercial business in the 100 block of West Adams when he was approached by an unknown offender, police said.
The offender produced a handgun and demanded the victim's property.
The victim complied, and the offender fled the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.