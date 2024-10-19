Expand / Collapse search

Man wounded after gunfire erupts outside West Side home

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 19, 2024 6:57am CDT
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot while inside a home in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday night. 

Police said the victim was standing in the kitchen of a residence in the 1400 block of North Keeler Avenue around midnight when shots were fired outside. 

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.  