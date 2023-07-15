Man wounded after gunman opens fire on vehicle on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning.

At about 8:20 a.m., a 37-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 5600 block of West Fulton when an unknown vehicle stopped next to him and an offender began to fire shots in his direction, police said.

The victim was shot in the right arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.