Man, 18, wounded in drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
The 18-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Madison Street when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting at him, police said.
The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the thigh and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate
Advertisement