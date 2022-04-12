Man, 18, wounded in drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 18-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Madison Street when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting at him, police said.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the thigh and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate

