Man seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was standing before 9 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Division Street when someone opened fire from a passing car, police said.

The man was struck in the stomach and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The car with the gunman drove off westbound on Division Street.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.