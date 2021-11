A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Fifth City neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was standing outside at 1:32 a.m. in the 200 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone in a passing white SUV fired shots, striking him in the hip, police said.

The man was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

