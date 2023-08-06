Man wounded in drive-by shooting in West Pullman

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in West Pullman Sunday morning.

At about 2:57 a.m., a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West 119th Street when a gray sedan approached and someone inside fired shots, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was shot in both arms and the back. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives continue to investigate.