Man wounded in drive-by shooting on the Dan Ryan near South Loop

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by on Interstate 94 near the South Loop.

Illinois State police were notified of a man who walked into a hospital claiming to have been shot on the Dan Ryan near Roosevelt Road, Illinois State police said. He had non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation found that about 2:15 a.m. he was the passenger of a vehicle driving south on I-94 at Roosevelt Road, when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, state police said. The driver and two additional passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

About 4:05 a.m. the southbound lanes of I-94 at Roosevelt Road were shut down for an investigation, state police said. All lanes were re-opened about 5:45 a.m.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State police at 847-294-4400.