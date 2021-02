A man was shot Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Someone walked up to the 32-year-old and fired shots about 2:55 p.m. as he sat in a vehicle in the 2200 block of South Millard Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.