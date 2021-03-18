Man wounded in Washington Park shooting

A 35-year-old man was shot in a parked vehicle Thursday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

Another vehicle pulled alongside him and someone from inside fired shots about 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 53rd Street, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was struck on the leg taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening, police and Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Area One detectives are investigating.