A 46-year-old man was shot late Saturday in West Garfield Park.

He was sitting inside a parked vehicle about 11:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a person in a group of about six people fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck on the face and shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition,according to police and Chicago fire.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.