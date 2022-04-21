Man wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2:16 a.m. in the first block of South Laramie Avenue when someone inside a white sedan started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the leg by gunfire and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

