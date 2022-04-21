Expand / Collapse search

Man wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2:16 a.m. in the first block of South Laramie Avenue when someone inside a white sedan started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the leg by gunfire and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP