Man wounded while riding in vehicle in West Town shooting

A man was wounded while riding in a vehicle Wednesday in West Town on the Near West Side.

The passenger, 28, was riding in a vehicle just before 6 p.m. northbound in the 300 block of North Loomis when someone opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot multiple times in his left leg and groin, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

On Monday, a man was fatally shot about a mile-and-a-half away.

Around 2:35 a.m., the man, 34, was found on the ground in the 1400 block of West Division Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as James Madrid of West Town by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.