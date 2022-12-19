Man's body discovered inside Elgin home during well-being check

The body of a man was discovered early Sunday inside a home in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers were responding to a request for a well-being check in the area of Summit Street and Hiawatha Drive just before 7 a.m., Elgin police said in a statement.

When they arrived at the location, officers took an adult male into custody on unrelated, outstanding warrants, according to police.

During their investigation, officers learned the man lived in the 700 block of Preston Avenue. When they arrived at the address, they located the body of an adult male inside the residence, police said.

The man's identity and cause of death have not yet been released, pending an autopsy by the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Detectives said the incident appears to be isolated, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Division at 847-289-2600. Anonymous tips may also be submitted at 847-695-4195 or by texting 847411 and including "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.

No further information was immediately available.