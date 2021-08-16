Man's body found in pond in Palatine: police

A man's body was found Sunday evening in a pond in northwest suburban Palatine.

Authorities were called at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a body in the water at 525 North Quentin Road, according to Lake in the Hills police.

The body of a male who appeared to be in his early 50's was pulled from the pond by the Palatine Fire Department, police said.

The male has not been identified and his death remains under investigation, police said.