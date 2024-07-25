Man's conviction overturned after claiming former Chicago detective framed him for murder

A man had his conviction overturned after accusing a former Chicago police detective of framing him for murder back in the '80s.

Edwin Ortiz was one of seven people to file motions to overturn convictions tied to Reynaldo Guevara.

When Ortiz was fifteen, he was arrested and convicted for the murder of Jose Morales, who was shot and killed while hanging out with two friends in Chicago's Humboldt Park.

Guevara had received information from an eyewitness implicating Ortiz as the killer. However, one of the eyewitnesses eventually came forward and said Guevara manipulated and bribed him to identify Ortiz as the suspect.

"I've been out 14 years struggling to get my life back together, fighting jobs after jobs, interview after interviews, and just trying to go with my every day life and today, this is going to be a big step forward in changing my life," said Ortiz.

According to data from the Exoneration Project, at least 44 murder convictions in cases investigated by Guevara have been overturned. Ortiz is now the 45th.