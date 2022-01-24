Many companies struggling to keep workers due to the 'Great Reshuffle'

A lot of companies are struggling to keep workers right now with more and more people quitting their jobs.

It's been called the "Great Resignation," but there's also a "Great Reshuffle" happening right now too.

We got the insider analysis Monday on First at Four from Michelle Reisdorf, the Regional Vice President of Robert Half.

"It's definitely a combination of both – you know – it started out with the ‘Great Resignation,' a lot of people leaving jobs and not necessarily reentering the workforce, maybe due to burnout or, you know, going back to school," said Reisdorf. "It is now kind of turned into the ‘Great Reshuffle,' and that's because with so many job openings available in the market — there's like three jobs for every pane employee — what you find is that a lot of employees are leaving one job to move onto the next."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Reisdorf said the top three things people are looking for right now include a better salary, better benefits and the ability to work remotely.