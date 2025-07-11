MAP: Power outages in the Chicago area amid severe storm threat

Chicago is facing another round of severe storms on Friday, with threats including damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

The strong weather system may leave several people without power in the Chicago area.

To see the latest on power outages, ComEd's live outage map is shared below:

See ComEd's outage map online here.

For more information on how to stay prepared during severe weather, you can visit ComEd's website here.

Stay with FOX 32 Chicago on-air and online for the latest weather updates.