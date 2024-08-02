Mariah Carey announces 20-city holiday tour, including stop in Rosemont

Mariah Carey is hitting the road this holiday season, visiting 20 cities nationwide, including Rosemont.

Carey will make her way to Allstate Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. and running until Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Additional presales will take place throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale starting Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

This tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has planned to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its single "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Here is the full tour list: