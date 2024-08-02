Mariah Carey announces 20-city holiday tour, including stop in Rosemont
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Mariah Carey is hitting the road this holiday season, visiting 20 cities nationwide, including Rosemont.
Carey will make her way to Allstate Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. and running until Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. For more details, visit Verizon Up.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Additional presales will take place throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale starting Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.
This tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has planned to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its single "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Here is the full tour list:
- Wed Nov. 6 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater
- Fri Nov. 8 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
- Wed Nov. 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Fri Nov. 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
- Sun Nov. 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Tue Nov. 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
- Thu Nov. 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Sat Nov. 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Mon Nov. 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Nov. 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
- Fri Nov. 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Sun Dec. 1 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Tue Dec. 3 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Thu Dec. 5 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Sat Dec. 7 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Mon Dec. 9 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
- Wed Dec. 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
- Fri Dec. 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Sun Dec. 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
- Tue Dec. 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center