Mariah Carey to perform Christmas concert at United Center

Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, has announced a Chicago stop this December on her "Merry Christmas One And All Tour."

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will perform holiday classics along with her perennial hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on Dec. 3 at the United Center.

Tickets go on presale Friday at 10 a.m. with general public tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chicago is the eighth stop on Carey's tour which begins on Nov. 15 in Highland, California and ends on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden.