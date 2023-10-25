Expand / Collapse search

Marian Catholic High School students give back with Day of Service

Chicago Heights
High schoolers at Marian Catholic are giving back to their community with a Day of Service. Students will be working with several non-profits in the Chicago area to support the unhoused population, abandoned animals and much more. One group of students is preparing meals for first responders.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - The Day of Service at Marian Catholic High School is spent beautifying the school and the community around it.

No experience is necessary when it comes to helping others. Whether preparing meals for the homeless or lunches for first responders, painting images to look like the stained-glass in the chapel or making jewelry for children with cancer, the only skill students need, is to have a caring heart.

"This is a half day, but it’s dedicated to something greater and amazing, so it’s just nice," said Lauren Richardson, student leader for the day of service.

The football team applied their strength to planting trees on campus.

Students in suburban Chicago Heights are spending their day devoted to service. Some students are volunteering at nearby soup kitchens while others are preparing lunches that will be delivered to Our Lady of Angels, local police officers and firefighters.

"I’m helping out in the soup kitchen, we’re making lunches for Our Lady of Angels to deliver to the homeless, and also we have kids making lunches for the police officers and fire department," high school senior Sophia Ponnezhan said.

And students created two ofrendas, Day of the Dead altars to decorate the lobby and celebrate culture.

Some students traveled off campus to work at an animal shelter or build houses. Through service, students realize their potential to make the world a better place.