Mariano's worker shot to death in Evergreen Park

A Mariano's employee was shot and killed Thursday morning in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter around 9:12 a.m. at a Mariano's grocery store at 2559 W. 95th St. They found a 21-year-old woman in the storage room who had been shot multiple times, according to Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders.

Surveillance video showed a male, believed to be her boyfriend, follow her to the storage room prior to the shooting, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Further investigation revealed there was a previous "domestic incident" between the woman and the suspect at an Amazon Fresh Store in Oak Lawn. The woman left her job at Amazon and started working at Mariano's, police said.

Police said they believe the shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public.

Mariano's released the following statement on Thursday's shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Mariano's Evergreen Park store located in Evergreen Park, Illinois.



The entire Mariano's family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.



We are cooperating with local law enforcement, and the store will remain closed while the police investigation continues.



To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are deferring questions to the local law enforcement."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.