Marion Cotillard discusses new Amazon rock opera 'Annette'

Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard and Academy Award nominee Adam Driver star in the new rock opera Annette, which is streaming now.

Unlike most movie musicals which have the actors record their song performances in advance and then lip sync on set, the stars of Annette were asked to sing them live on set in the moment.

That made things particularly interesting for Cotillard and Driver for a sex scene they had to shoot for the film.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Cotillard about that, who said it helped make the scene more fun to film.

"It’s already kind of awkward," Cotillard said of shooting the intimate scene, "even though everything was organized for us to feel comfortable."

She added, laughing, "The singing just adds a lot of fun. Maybe some people sing while having sex, but I think it kind of rarely happens."

Annette is streaming now on Amazon Prime.