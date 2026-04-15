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Markham to honor investigators in double murder case

By Lauren Scafidi
Published  April 15, 2026 5:38pm CDT
Markham
FOX 32 Chicago
Markham to honor officers for solving double murder case

Markham to honor officers for solving double murder case

Markham officials will recognize investigators who quickly solved a 2025 double murder case, leading to an arrest within 48 hours.

The Brief

    • City of Markham to honor investigators who solved deadly 2025 shooting
    • The victims were identified as Diamond Taylor-Harvey and Jamari Stigler.
    • The suspect was charged after arrest within 48 hours.

MARKHAM, Ill. - The City of Markham to recognize the investigators who helped solve a double murder that shook the community. Police say the case was cracked in less than 48 hours, leading to an arrest and charges against a suspect.

What we know:

The ceremony will be held Wednesday evening at Markham City Hall, where officials are honoring members of the Markham Police Department Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

The recognition comes after their work on a March 2025 shooting that left 27-year-old Diamond Taylor-Harvey and 23-year-old Jamari Stigler dead.

Police say officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3300 block of 167th Street, where they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Investigators worked with local businesses and residents to gather surveillance video and track down a suspect.

Authorities identified 26-year-old Terrell Fox of Country Club Hills as the suspect and took him into custody shortly after.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the case was solved in just a matter of days, crediting strong coordination between agencies and help from the community.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office later approved charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder.

What they're saying:

Markham Police Chief Jack Genius called the case "senseless and heartbreaking," but praised investigators for bringing answers to the victims’ families and helping restore a sense of safety in the community.

He also highlighted the teamwork between departments and community members as key to solving the case so quickly.

Timing is something the Markham Mayor, Roger Agpawa, acknowledged as well.

"We're going to celebrate some police officers that solved a case probably in all the years, and I've been in government, in record time," Agpawa said. "It just was amazing how these officers had gotten together, and the detectives, and they were able to quickly resolve a case so fast."

Detective Joseph Crement and Detective Sergeant Jeff York were both honored tonight.

"Honored that the city and the police department is honoring us and the investigators that had participated in this investigation," said Crement.

"It means a lot to me, not only just for recognition on this case, but I feel for the hard work that we do on a continual basis in every case, but extremely grateful that we are receiving some recognition on this," York said. "It's not what we do it for, but it is nice knowing that the city that we work for understands what we do, and they're taking the time to recognize us for that."

What's next:

Fox remains charged in the case and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox Chicago's Lauren Scafidi.

MarkhamNewsCrime and Public Safety