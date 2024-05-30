Marlen Ochoa-Lopez murder: Chicago woman who helped mother kill pregnant teen sentenced

A Chicago woman who helped her mother kill a pregnant teenager and cut her baby from her womb learned her fate on Thursday.

Desiree Figueroa, 29, agreed to testify against her mother, Clarissa Figueroa, in exchange for a reduced sentence. In 2019, the pair lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to their home under the pretense of offering free baby clothes. Prosecutors say they strangled Ochoa-Lopez, cut her baby from her body, and placed the young woman in a garbage can outside.

Clarissa then claimed the baby as her own. The baby lived for two months.

Last month, Clarissa received a 50-year sentence, while Desiree received 30 years on Thursday. However, the family of Ochoa-Lopez believes the punishment is insufficient given the gravity of the crime.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and her baby.

The victim's husband, in a statement, said he could not face Desiree in court, calling her a monster. Instead, a victim’s statement was read in court.

"This is a heinous act that took away a loving mother and inflicted unimaginable pain on our family," the statement from Ochoa-Lopez’s husband read. "No sentence can bring Marlen back or undo the harm caused, but we feel that justice has not been fully served."