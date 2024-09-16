Cook County event rental company reportedly shutting down, laying off employees

The Brief A well-known event rental company in the southwest suburbs, Marquee Event Rentals, has suddenly shut down operations, with employees being laid off, but no clear information on how this affects upcoming events. The company's Google listing was updated to "permanently closed," and its Chicago location was removed from the website, along with the McCook warehouse being taken off the location list. Marquee Event Rentals, which also operates in Texas and Missouri, has yet to respond to inquiries, and further details about what employees were told are still awaited.



A well-known event rental company in the southwest suburbs has unexpectedly shut down operations.

Sources report that employees are being laid off on Monday, but there's still no word on how this will impact clients with upcoming events booked through Marquee Event Rentals.

We have yet to receive a response from the company regarding our inquiries. However, while en route to Marquee’s McCook warehouse, FOX 32 noticed in real-time that the company’s Google listing changed to "permanently closed."

Additionally, the Chicago tab was removed from their website, and the McCook warehouse was erased from their location list.

Marquee Event Rentals operates in Chicago, Texas and Missouri. The company’s website promotes having the "largest inventory in the industry," offering full-service rentals ranging from bars and buffets to tables and tents for weddings, parties, festivals and corporate events.

FOX 32 also observed workers embracing in the garage of the facility, suggesting an emotional end to the day.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.