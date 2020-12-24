Marquette Park man charged in connection with summertime East Garfield Park homicide

A 24-year-old Marquette Park man was charged in connection with a fatal shooting in June in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Anthony Neal was charged with felony first degree murder and attempted first degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Neal was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, after being identified as the person who shot two people about 7:30 p.m. June 21 in the 800 block of North Springfield Avenue, police said.

In the shooting a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and 34-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

He is due in bond court Thursday.