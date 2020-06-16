Marquette Park man faces murder charge in domestic shooting

article

An 18-year-old man faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection to a domestic-related shooting in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

allegedly shot a 37-year-old man multiple times May 31 in the back and head at the man’s home in the in the 3300 block of West 71st Street, according to Chicago police. The pair were allegedly arguing with each other.

Ramiro Reyes-Hernandez was pronounced dead at 10:13 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Perez was arrested Sunday afternoon about a block away from the scene, police said.

He is due for a bail hearing later Tuesday.