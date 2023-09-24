Marquette Park shooting leaves 2 teens critically wounded

Two teenagers boys were dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old and 18-year-old were shot around midnight in the 2700 block of West 68th Street in Marquette Park.

The victims were dropped off at Holy Criss by friends. They were transferred to Mount Sinai and listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.