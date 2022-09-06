Marquisha Ousley: Missing pregnant woman last seen on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old pregnant woman.

Marquisha Ousley — who also goes by just Quisha — was last seen September 2, 2022, in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, Ousley may be carrying a black purse with silver chain. They're not sure what she was last wearing as clothes.

Police say Ousley is six months pregnant and may be in the company of a 24-year-old Black man.

Marquisha Ousley | Chicago Police Department

Ousley has tattoos: picture of a rose on her upper right arm, picture of claw marks with cheetah print on her left front shoulder, pictures of butterflies — one large on the nape of her neck and multiple small ones on left side of neck.

Police say Ousley may be in need of medical attention and a mental health evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or CPD at 312-747-8274.