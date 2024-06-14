Maryland man charged after fatally striking pedestrian in Cook County: officials

A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after fatally striking a pedestrian in Lincolnwood earlier this year, according to village officials.

Syed Haneff Ahmed has been charged in connection with the February 11 crash with the following:

Reckless homicide

Speeding 35 miles per hour over the speed limit

Improper traffic lane usage

Improper passing/3+ wheels

Improper lane change without using a signal

Village officials said Ahmed was heading westbound on Devon Avenue at a high speed when he struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died from their injuries at the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives said Ahmed was driving faster than the 35 mile per hour speed limit at the time of the crash.

The charges against him were presented June 13.