Massachusetts police K9 tracks scent for over 2 miles to find missing 12-year-old in freezing cold

K9 Biza and her handler, Auburn Police Officer David Ljunggren, were deployed, and the dog eventually picked up a scent.

Biza tracked the scent for over two miles and led officers to an area where they found evidence that the missing youth had passed by a short time earlier. Additional officers converged on the area and found the child a short time later.

The child was safe and reunited with their family.

"Biza is a good dog," Deputy Chief Richard Mills told the newspaper.

Biza joined the police department in 2022. The dog has her own Instagram account and was selected as "Miss December" in the Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog 2024 calendar.

