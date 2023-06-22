Unbelievable: Massive 105-pound carp caught in Illinois River

Prepare to be amazed by a story revolving around an enormous fish.

The Illinois River Biological Station recently shared an astonishing catch, weighing in at a whopping 105 pounds.

The crews that netted the fish have been working to combat invasive carp populations in the upper Illinois River. Earlier this week, they successfully reeled in a colossal specimen near Morris.

With this capture, the massive carp will no longer pose a threat to native fish and mussels.

Remarkably, this catch occurred just a day after the same crew landed another gigantic carp in the same location.