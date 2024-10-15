Massive fire erupts in Elgin, smoke seen from miles away

A massive fire was burning in Elgin on Tuesday.

Video captured by Roy Radzus Jr., who was flying back from Florida, shows a giant plume of smoke rising from the fire as his plane passed over the area.

The Elgin Fire Department confirmed the blaze is located in the 1000 block of Saint Charles Street. As a result, a large portion of the street has been closed in both directions between Bluff City Boulevard and Kenyon Road.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the cause of the fire or any potential injuries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.