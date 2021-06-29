Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
13
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:14 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Cook County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Massive industrial fire forces evacuations in Morris

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

MORRIS, Ill. - A large fire at an old paper mill in Morris is forcing residents in the area to evacuate.

Grundy County officials issued an evacuation notice Tuesday afternoon for residents in the 900 blocks of Benton, Douglas and Armstrong streets.

Residents living on East Street are also urged to evacuate.

The Grundy County administration building at 1320 Union Street is being used as a reception site for evacuees.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the fire.

Morris is roughly 60 miles southwest of Chicago along the Illinois River.

SkyFOX is en route to the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for details.