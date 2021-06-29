Massive industrial fire forces evacuations in Morris

A large fire at an old paper mill in Morris is forcing residents in the area to evacuate.

Grundy County officials issued an evacuation notice Tuesday afternoon for residents in the 900 blocks of Benton, Douglas and Armstrong streets.

Residents living on East Street are also urged to evacuate.

The Grundy County administration building at 1320 Union Street is being used as a reception site for evacuees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

There were no immediate details on the cause of the fire.

Morris is roughly 60 miles southwest of Chicago along the Illinois River.

SkyFOX is en route to the scene.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details.