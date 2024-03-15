Match Day: Northwestern med students discover future residencies

article

Graduating medical students from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine have learned their residency placements for the next three to seven years.

The anticipation culminated as advisors, students and families gathered at the Simpson Querrey Biomedical Research Center in Chicago for the official letter-opening ceremony.

This year's event saw a remarkable milestone, with 68% of students matching at residency programs affiliated with the top 25 U.S. medical schools, marking a record-breaking achievement for Northwestern's program.

A total of 135 students matched in 23 different Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-certified residency specialties. Among the most sought-after programs were Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Anesthesiology and Orthopedic Surgery.

Match Day, an annual tradition held at 159 medical schools nationwide, reveals the results of the National Resident Matching Program.