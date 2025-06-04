Boy shot outside Matteson Community Center; 1 in custody

The Brief A boy was shot in the abdomen after a confrontation outside the Matteson Community Center Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested two hours later in Richton Park. Police say there is no ongoing threat and are reviewing surveillance footage as the investigation continues.



A person is in custody after a boy was shot outside the Matteson Community Center on Tuesday afternoon in the southern suburb.

The shooting took place around 4:22 p.m. outside the community center located at 10642 Matteson Ave., according to police.

Matteson Community Center shooting

What we know:

Officers and EMTs found a boy inside the center suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local emergency room for treatment.

Investigators with the Matteson Police Department determined there was a confrontation between the victim and suspect outside the center that escalated into shots being fired.

The shooter fled the scene on foot and was arrested roughly two hours later in Richton Park, police said.

The community center was closed for the investigation. Matteson police said there was no reason to believe there is a threat to the community.

Investigators are reviewing potential video surveillance and trying to identify all who may have witnessed the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's age or condition. No details have been provided about the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Matteson Police Department at (708) 503-3130 or submit tips through the Village’s website via Tip411.