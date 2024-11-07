Matteson man charged with killing 2-year-old in Gary, Indiana

The Brief Ricky D. Larkin, 32, is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Je'Loni Smith in a Gary, Indiana home, initially claiming the boy drowned in a bathtub. The boy’s body was dry, with significant injuries from blunt force trauma, and a conspicuously placed aluminum bat was collected at the scene. Je'Loni’s mother, hospitalized the day before, feared leaving her child with Larkin due to his abusive history and neglectful behavior.



A Matteson man has been charged with beating a 2-year-old boy to death inside a Gary, Indiana, home on Monday night.

Ricky D. Larkin, 32, is accused of killing Je'Loni Smith inside a home in the 300 block of Arthur Street, according to court documents.

Gary police were notified of a possible drowning at the home and, upon arrival, located Smith's body and a bathtub containing approximately eight inches of water.

Larkin told responding officers that Je'Loni had drowned in the bathtub, but the boy's body was not wet, and the area around the bathtub was dry. He was later pronounced dead at Methodist Northlake Hospital.

While searching the home, officers noted that the bedroom was in disarray and observed a dried brown stain with small chunks on the bed. They also discovered a small aluminum bat "placed conspicuously" next to the bed, which was collected as evidence.

Rochelle Smith, the boy's mother, told police that Larkin was her "on-again, off-again" boyfriend and had been caring for Je'Loni, though he was not the child's father. Smith stated she had been hospitalized the day before Je'Loni's death due to a drug overdose and had feared leaving the boy in Larkin's care because of his abusive history and the way he treated Je'Loni differently from her other children.

Smith further told officers that Larkin neglected the children, failing to feed or bathe them. On the day of Je'Loni's death, Larkin called Smith and told her to "get the kids" because "he had stuff to do," according to court documents. Smith noted that Larkin sounded high during the call and was known to use marijuana and "lean," a codeine-laced drink often referred to as "sizzurp."

When interviewed by detectives, Larkin confirmed the phone conversation with Smith, who told him a friend would come to pick up her children. Larkin stated he began preparing the children to leave and placed Je'Loni in the bathtub while he stepped outside for "two to three minutes" to make a phone call.

When he returned, Larkin claimed he found the boy lying sideways in the tub and began performing CPR while calling 911. During CPR, Larkin said he accidentally bit Je'Loni's lip.

Detectives asked Larkin if he ever beat or disciplined the children for peeing or vomiting in the bed. He became agitated, asserting that he "doesn't hit kids." Detectives informed Larkin that they had discovered bruising on Je'Loni's body. Larkin denied beating the child and speculated that he might have slipped in the tub.

After being pressed about the bruises, Larkin conceded that the injuries could only have been caused by being struck or punched but insisted he was not responsible. He reportedly told detectives he had done a lot of "dirt" in his life and that this incident was "karma," according to court documents.

While being held in the booking area, Larkin reportedly asked several questions about Je'Loni's autopsy, including whether it could determine how the boy's injuries occurred.

On Tuesday, authorities reviewed a phone call Larkin made from the Lake County Jail, during which he admitted he was high during the incident and was the only adult in the home with Je'Loni.

An autopsy ruled Je'Loni's death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, with injuries including multiple contusions, abrasions, lacerations, and hemorrhages. Photos revealed extensive bruising on the boy's back, indicating multiple strikes, and swelling that left one eye shut.

There were no signs of drowning or water in his lungs, according to the autopsy report.