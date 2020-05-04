May 7 ‘Flower Moon’ will be last supermoon of 2020

Calling all sky watchers: You might be interested to know that the last supermoon of 2020, dubbed the “Flower Moon,” is expected to appear this week.

Stargazers can see the supermoon May 7, when it will be opposite the sun starting at 6:45 a.m. ET, according to NASA.

The Maine Farmer’s Almanac states that Algonquin tribes named the May supermoon due to the abundance of flowers that are typically seen this time of year. It is also known as the “Corn Planting Moon” and the “Milk Moon.”

It also corresponds with the Vesek holiday that is observed by Buddhists all across Asia, according to NASA. The holiday celebrates the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

The “Flower Moon” will be the last in a series of four supermoons in 2020.

If you want to witness the last supermoon of the year, the best times to see it will be at 6:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 7. It will appear just below the horizon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.You can also utilize the Farmer’s Almanac’s moonrise and moonset calculator to ensure the optimal time for visibility in your area.

The supermoon on May 7 will cap off a dazzling week of celestial displays. A meteor shower from Halley’s Comet is expected to peak on the mornings of May 5 and 6.