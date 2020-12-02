Austin Mayor Adler apologizes for traveling internationally against own COVID guidance

Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued an apology Wednesday for an apparent trip to Cabo San Lucas in November.

Adler, while telling Austinites to stay home, took an international flight, some reports stating he flew on a private jet with 8 family members to Cabo San Lucas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Flying internationally, flying at all, goes against CDC COVID-19 guidance and defies local Austin Public Health recommendations. This all comes after Adler posted a video to Facebook ahead of Thanksgiving, asking Austinites to "stay home if you can, this is not the time to relax."

Advertisement

In a statement to FOX 7 Wednesday, Adler said:

"I regret this travel. I wouldn’t travel now, didn’t over Thanksgiving and won’t over Christmas. But my fear is that this travel, even having happened during a safer period, could be used by some as justification for risky behavior. In hindsight, and even though it violated no order, it set a bad example for which I apologize."

RELATED: APH encourages you to get tested if you spent Thanksgiving with others

Adler also spoke earlier in a webinar about restaurants, in which he admitted to attending his daughter’s wedding with 20 guests. FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Mayor Adler's office for an interview and is awaiting a response.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK