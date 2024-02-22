Mayor Johnson tries to connect businesses with Chicago youth

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson met with local business leaders Thursday to encourage them network with the city's youth.

He attended the Youth Employment Corporate Engagement Event at the Aon Center. The event's goal is to showcase how the Chicago youth can help business leaders.

Johnson said his administration is committed to giving children every opportunity they can.

"As a former public school teacher, I can tell you the energy and talent that exists in the city of Chicago is second to none," Johnson said. "In fact, investing in young people has been such a hallmark of my administration that no matter where I go, I give this message that the best thing we can do to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago is to make sure we have as many W-2s for young people as possible."

The event was put on by World Business Chicago.